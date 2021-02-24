Kimetsu no Yaiba film teases its debut in the United States

As reported by Yahoo Japan, Kimetsu no Yaiba will bring your movie to U.S later this week in Miami, Florida. The film It will screen in extremely limited capacity, as it will only screen for one week.

The studio movie Ufotable it was launched out of the blue, because it turns out that this screening was set up for the Academy Awards. Practically, it is a way for Demon Slayer: Mugen Train to be officially considered a Oscar award.

According to the report, the Kimetsu no Yaiba film needed to be shared publicly to qualify this year. The film is currently seeking a nomination for Best Animated Film and competes with other titles such as: Onward, Soul (Pixar), Earwig and the Witch (Studio Ghibli), Wolfwalkers: Wolf Spirit, The Croods: A New Age, among others.

Kimetsu no Yaiba rumbo a los Oscars

Foto: Ufotable – Demon Slayer

Any film that has been shown traditionally or online may be eligible for selection at the Oscars, so Demon Slayer had to head to theaters early. Of course, this preliminary screening may have fans looking for a nationwide release, but those hopes must be stifled.

In an interview with a Japan News Network spokesperson, word got out that a large-scale launch is not ready yet. This special Miami screening of Kimetsu no Yaiba is an exception to the highest order. The Truth News previously reported that the film will first debut in Australia.

However, the anime team has not finished a theatrical edition of Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Train for North American audiences. It is not known when that type of projection will have green light, but with COVID-19 Even with theaters closing across the country, things are sure to take it easy.

