Kimetsu no Yaiba celebrates Shinobu Kochou’s birthday

According to lore of the manga written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotouge, Kimetsu no Yaiba, the character’s birthday is celebrated on February 24 Shinobu Kochou, who is the “Insect Pillar” of the Demon Hunters within the series. The anime’s production released a special illustration to commemorate the occasion.

Additionally, users and the Twitter community in general also shared illustrations and frames dedicated to the character, tagged with the hashtag #Kocho Shinobu Birthday Festival 2021.

Sinopsis de Kimetsu no Yaiba

In the Taisho era in Japan, Tanjirou Kamado is a kind and intelligent boy who lives with his family in the mountains. Tanjirou has become the head of his family after his father’s death, making constant trips to the village at the foot of the mountain to sell firewood and charcoal.

However, his life changes when one day, returning home after spending a night out, he discovers that his family has been killed by a demon. Tanjirou and her sister Nezuko are the only survivors now, but she has been turned into a demon, although surprisingly she still displays emotions and seems to have a sense of reason. After an encounter with Giyuu Tomioka, a demon hunter; Tanjirou He decides to become a demon hunter to hunt down the murderer of his family and find a way to return Nezuko to normal.

Source: Official Twitter Account

© Koyoharu Gotouge (Author) / SHUEISHA Shueisha