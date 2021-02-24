Kimetsu no Yaiba celebrates Shinobu Kochou’s birthday with an illustration

Already on February 24 in Japan, a special illustration was published to commemorate the character’s birthday Shinobu Kochou, the Bug Pillar of the Demon Hunters in the multimedia franchise of Kimetsu no Yaiba.

On the other hand, Koyoharu Gotouge started the publication of the original manga in the magazine Weekly Shonen Jump from the publisher Shueisha in February 2016, and completed it in May 2020 with a total of 23 compiled volumes. The work also inspired multiple spinoff series and a novelization.

The play inspired a 26-episode anime adaptation produced by the studios. Ufotable, under the direction of Haruo Sotozaki and released in April 2019. Subsequently, the feature film was produced Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-hen, which was released in October 2020, and the production of a second season is finally confirmed, entitled Kimetsu no Yaiba: Yuukaku-hen, for this year.

Sinopsis de Kimetsu no Yaiba

In the Taisho era in Japan, Tanjirou Kamado is a kind and intelligent boy who lives with his family in the mountains. Tanjirou has become the head of his family after his father’s death, making constant trips to the village at the foot of the mountain to sell firewood and charcoal.

However, his life changes when one day, returning home after spending a night out, he discovers that his family has been killed by a demon. Tanjirou and her sister Nezuko are the only survivors now, but she has been turned into a demon, although surprisingly she still displays emotions and seems to have a sense of reason. After an encounter with Giyuu Tomioka, a demon hunter; Tanjirou He decides to become a demon hunter to hunt down the murderer of his family and find a way to return Nezuko to normal.

Source: Official Twitter Account

