Kimberly Loaiza surprises with new cosmetic surgery

The influencer Kimberly Loaiza, who promotes Do not be jealous, her first cut as a singer, surprises on social networks by showing what it would be A new cosmetic surgery.

Kimberly Loaiza shows on his face What seems to be the result of a new cosmetic surgery and it is precisely his nose that looks different, is reported in different news portals.

And this would not be the first surgery Loaiza has done. It has been said previously that several parts of your body have undergone modifications by beauty experts.

Kimberly, 22, is originally from Mexicali, Baja California, although she spent many years of her childhood in Mazatlan, Sinaloa.

The young woman is one of the most successful influencers today and has almost 16 million followers on her Instagram account.

Loaiza just a few days ago unveiled the topic Do not be jealous, sung by it, and on the YouTube platform already has 65 million views.

Kimberly Loaiza also announced a few days ago that she will marry Juan de Dios Pantoja, her romantic partner, both parents of a girl named Kima.