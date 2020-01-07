Kimberly Loaiza sings TODAY and becomes the mockery of the internet

YouTube content creator Kimberly Loaiza was invited to the “TODAY” program, to the “Sing the Word” section, but everything went wrong… influencer they destroyed it in social networks!

Loaiza chose to interpret a Mexican regional theme; "The color of your eyes" of the popular MS Band, but never imagined that it would become the mockery of the Internet.

The hard comments he received

As soon as Kimberly Loaiza's participation was uploaded to the YouTube channel of “TODAY,” Internet users destroyed the influencer with comments of all kinds:

Like if you think it was only to show how awful he sings ”.

“Am I the only one who felt sorry for others when she heard Kimberly sing? Of all the money he has to go to singing lessons so that he no longer has so much hate or simply does not show up in programs where they only want to humiliate her rating. ”

“What a pity, the lord in a brown shirt makes faces and Galilea very sarcastic practically made fun of his jeta It is not hate but that bad and they even tell you that it was a draw.

And on Twitter …

It is heard super different from the video that uploaded today to YouTube, as if it was edited or it is not JAJA because in the other videos that there are, it is heard super challenged https://t.co/5iR8lGAJn0 – 𝐅𝐄𝐑𝐍𝐀𝐍𝐃𝐀 (@ mafeherrera22) December 24, 2019

Remember that if they had a difficult year at least they did not have it as difficult as the audio manager of the Hoy program that had to modulate and fix Kimberly Loaiza's voice live. – Alex but no strecci. (@AlexxxDarko) December 24, 2019

