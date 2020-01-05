Kimberly Loaiza shows off her figure in bold Christmas attire

The influencer Kimberly Loaiza surprised his followers on social networks by sharing a Photo where he was seen wearing a bold and sexy Christmas attire.

The Mexican's look consisted of flared denim pants, a red top with an opening in the back and a white and red cap.

The 22-year-old girl arouses several emotions among the more than 15 million netizens who follow her in her personal account Instagram, because some praise all their movements and others do not stop harsh criticism.

The beautiful sinaloense do not seem to care about the negative vibes, because it is always very happy in its publications and in the videos where it announces its new projects.

The picture of Kimberly Loaiza has reached more than 1 million 988 thousand ‘likes’, as well as hundreds of comments in which its beauty is appreciated.

“Merry Christmas, cuties! I love you ”, was the brief message with which the interpreter of 'Do not be jealous' He shared his bold image.

