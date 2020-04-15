Kimberly Loaiza shows leg workout routine and loves her fans

Share it:

The influencer and singer Kimberly Loaiza, in the style of model Bárbara de Regil, shared her leg and buttock routine through her official Instagram account, with which she fascinated and motivated people who are quarantined by coronavirus (Covid-19) .

Kimberly, wife of the also influencer and singer Juan de Dios Pantoja, taught how she maintains her enviable figure during isolation; His routine consists of doing squats, exercises and other exercises on gym equipment.

"My leg and glute routine, I am new to this cuteness, but we are going to improve a lot," Loaiza shared in the description of the video, which has already reached more than 949 views.

Immediately her followers ran to send all their love and support to the singer in the comments section, where they highlighted her beauty and the incredible physique of which she is a creditor, even after having recently given birth.

Kimberly Loaiza is another of the stars who has been very active on social networks, sharing her daily life and routines with her fans, actions that have helped everyone to entertain themselves during this quarantine.