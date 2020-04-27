Kimberly Loaiza publishes her first Tik Tok as a single woman

Share it:

After the scandal in which Juan de Dios Pantoja was involved, after Lizbeth Rodríguez accused him of being unfaithful to Kimberly Loaiza, the latter returned to the world of social networks as a single woman after being absent for a long time, since the problem affected him a lot.

And although Juan de Dios Pantoja said a few hours ago that her relationship with the older cutie had ended and that her YouTube channel also ended, she went ahead without the help of her daughter's father, with whom she apparently was going to marry this year.

I will return to make videos on TIKTOK for you, because I am not very motivated. Cara confused but I love you cute and I know you want videos, Loaiza wrote on Twitter where she received thousands of comments from Internet users.

"I just don't believe in you or Juan anymore, both are the Kings in marketing, they like to make controversies by uploading things that they already know what their response will be", "Hermosa, we care more, that you feel good about doing them. In truth, your true fans can wait as long as you need. I send you a big hug !, they wrote on networks.

It is worth mentioning that Loaiza and Lizbeth, had a cordial relationship in the past, even when their baby was born, the ex-conductor of Exposing infidels congratulated her for a great moment, but everything fell apart after the lawsuit she had with Pantoja, who she hit on everything .

Remember that other Internet users think that Kimberly and Juan are doing marketing for their benefit, but others consider the opposite.

