Kimberly Loaiza happy to make music with Tusa's producer

Kimberly Loaiza is more than happy because after a long time one of her biggest dreams is coming true is about collaborating with the producer of the hit song Tusa, from Ovi on the drums, who has also worked with great artists like Karol G and Nicky Minaj

The beautiful cutie released the great news through his channel where he not only announced the project with him, but also took the time to enjoy a wonderful holiday in Colombia next to his fiance, Juan de Dios Pantoja and his daughter Kima leaving all his fans even more excited, because they wanted to see a family trip in the life of youtubers.

"I am very excited because we are about to go to the airport to Medellin, we have this idea of ​​Medellin because we are going to make a lot of music cutie like if you already want a Kimberly song, cutie will make me Ovi music on the drums"Kimberly said very excited.

"You look beautiful Kim and I loved the part of the song that we shared and it looks like it's going to be a very good song", I love how Juan takes care of Kima, I'm excited to find someone who is so dedicated and loving with his baby, "were some of the comments they wrote.

It should be mentioned that the couple also prepares a tour which says it will be full of surprises although they have not yet given details since they want everything to be perfect.