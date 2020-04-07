Kimberly Loaiza does dance on Tik Tok and is branded as vulgar

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Kimberly Loaiza once again caused controversy and not for launching a song on social networks but for performing a daring dance next to Juan de Dios Pantoja who, like her, showed her best dance steps, but Internet users were more focused on the steps of the greater cuteness who was branded as vulgar.

The couple apparently made a Tik Tok-style video to entertain their fans who are quarantined by the coronavirus (Covid-19), but for many it was not the best way to entertain them, since they consider that the youtuber as a mother should have to be respected.

But that was not all because in the video you can see that her fiancé wears the clothes that the young woman is wearing and vice versa, for which he was tremendously questioned.

"The quarantine takes us to certain extremes Jjajaajajaj, but now we know what outfits they have left for their next video clips", "What do you mean in all the videos now, right?"

Let's remember that the Jukilop have been very questioned since they ended their friendship with Kenia Os, a former collaborator on her YouTube channel and although she said in an interview that she was already on good terms with them, the fame before her haters has already left them for what they have had to deal with criticism for a few years.

It is worth mentioning that Kimberly has become the queen of the Tik Tok for a few weeks since her videos in the fashion application have reached millions of views in a few minutes, so they have given much to talk about.

It may interest you

Kimberly Loaiza is criticized for having a "pirate bag"

US series will remotely film an episode about the coronavirus

Esteban Arce is discharged after overcoming the coronavirus