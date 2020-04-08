TV Shows

Kimberly Loaiza coughs on Tiktok and worries her followers

April 8, 2020
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Mexico.- Kimberly Loaisa, famous yotuber and also wife of Juan de Dios Pantoja worries her followers once again, now for a "terrible evil that affects her."

This was seen through a video that he published on the Tiktok platform, in the video you can see Kimberly Loaiza in front of the camera and suddenly cough.


Give me medicine or I'll die, Kim said in the video.

Fortunately, however, this was a performance to entertain its audience, where this phrase can be heard in a baby voice, but the coronavirus is affecting the Greater Cuteness in various ways.

@ kimberly.loaiza

☹️☹️☹️ ## kl

♬ give me medicine or I'll die – ramirorivera95

Kimberly Loaiza can also be seen in another recording washing her hands vigorously in fear of contracting the dreaded disease, her husband represented the virus.

@ kimberly.loaiza

## kl

♬ original sound – 1238david

.

