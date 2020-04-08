Kimberly Loaiza coughs on Tiktok and worries her followers

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Mexico.- Kimberly Loaisa, famous yotuber and also wife of Juan de Dios Pantoja worries her followers once again, now for a "terrible evil that affects her."

This was seen through a video that he published on the Tiktok platform, in the video you can see Kimberly Loaiza in front of the camera and suddenly cough.





Give me medicine or I'll die, Kim said in the video.

Fortunately, however, this was a performance to entertain its audience, where this phrase can be heard in a baby voice, but the coronavirus is affecting the Greater Cuteness in various ways.

@ kimberly.loaiza ☹️☹️☹️ ## kl ♬ give me medicine or I'll die – ramirorivera95



Kimberly Loaiza can also be seen in another recording washing her hands vigorously in fear of contracting the dreaded disease, her husband represented the virus.

@ kimberly.loaiza ## kl ♬ original sound – 1238david



YOU CAN ALSO LERR:

Kimberly Loaiza does dance on Tik Tok and is branded as vulgar

Beautiful Kimberliy Loaiza in a fitted red dress

Kimberly Loaiza disheveled and in façades loses glamor



