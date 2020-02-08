Kimberly Loaiza copies looks and photos of Danna Paola and Kenia Os

Share it:

Once again Kimberly Loaiza is in the eye of the hurricane and not for fighting with some youtuber, but for the Internet users who branded it to be original zero, because they looked for some photos of the greater cuteness and compared it with those of Danna Paola and her examines Kenya Os, showing tremendous similarity.

And it is that the three girls have become the women of the moment due to the popularity they have on social networks, starting with Danna Paola, who has become the most controversial judge of the Academy due to their criticisms.

"Who was she who can have different bodies, faces and voices when she wants", "Nor did she have the decency to change her a little", are some of the comments made by the similarity of the photos.

Recall that the lawsuit of Kimberly and Kenya was due to irreconcilable problems in which Juan de Dios Pantoja was involved even took their problems in some of his video blogs, where the truth was uncovered.

It is worth mentioning that the difference between Kim and the two young women is that youtuber is already the mother of little Kima, but that did not make her move away from the world of social networks, because it gave her more popularity.

To make matters worse Kimberly is about to marry the father of his daughter Juan de Dios and is that in a romantic dinner he decided to make the proposal to the beautiful girl who did not think twice to say yes causing tremendous emotion among his millions of followers.