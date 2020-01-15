TV Shows

Kimberly Loaiza confirms wedding with Juan de Dios Pantoja

January 14, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
The social networks exploded when the news was released that Kimberly Loaiza will marry her boyfriend for several years and father of her daughter Juan de Dios Pantoja, with whom she began the project of becoming a youtuber obtaining a sweeping success.

It was in Hawaii where the singer proposed marriage to the older Lindura who is very excited, since for a long time his fans told him on social networks that the last thing the young woman lacked was to marry the love of her life with Who has a perfect relationship.

So far the photo reached more than 200 thousand likes and congratulations are more and more because nobody imagined that the Jukilop took the next step.

"Until Juan deigned himself. Congratulations," "If anyone needs advice, they can write to me," "It would be the last straw if you said no, if they have a daughter," "Congratulations, may your love last a lifetime." They wrote to the young people.

As if that were not enough, Juan de Dios wrote in the photo that his future wife came up, who cried a lot and apparently they were at a very romantic dinner when he made the proposal of love that would change his life.

Your red face from so much crying I love you my love, we cry so much together, we are committed to my life, Juan wrote.

It is worth mentioning that Juan de Dios Pantoja had said on his Twitter account that Kimberly had said yes, although he did not specify that it was the confirmation Internet users suspected that it was a loving proposal.

.

