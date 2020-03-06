TV Shows

Kimberly Loaiza boasts the best dances she did in Tik Tok

March 5, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

In the style of Erika Buenfil, Kimberly Loaiza continues to triumph in Tik Tok, because she has made spectacular videos, but the ones that most attract the attention of the Jukilop fandom are undoubtedly the dances she does.

And it is that something that loves to do the greatest cuteness in addition to the challenges is to dance to the rhythm of the music, so it has left everyone with their mouths open for the tremendous steps they take in the application of the moment.

As everyone knows Juan de Dios Pantoja's fiancée has struggled to seize Tik Tok, as she has done on Instagram and YouTube where her fame has grown over the years, so she is doing everything to achieve it.

To make matters worse Kimberly shows in her videos how she really looked after her pregnancy because as everyone knows a lot has been said about the figure of the youtuber, since she has been accused of using photoshop, but in Tik Tok she showed the opposite.

READ:  How it has grown! Daniel, son of Luis Miguel and Aracely Arámbula turns 13

As if that were not enough, a youtuber who has been in charge of filtering private information about some youtubers, he has said on several occasions that Loaiza is on the lookout for everything his exam does, Kenya Os in networks supposedly to copy him.

.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.