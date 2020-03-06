Kimberly Loaiza boasts the best dances she did in Tik Tok

Share it:

In the style of Erika Buenfil, Kimberly Loaiza continues to triumph in Tik Tok, because she has made spectacular videos, but the ones that most attract the attention of the Jukilop fandom are undoubtedly the dances she does.

And it is that something that loves to do the greatest cuteness in addition to the challenges is to dance to the rhythm of the music, so it has left everyone with their mouths open for the tremendous steps they take in the application of the moment.

As everyone knows Juan de Dios Pantoja's fiancée has struggled to seize Tik Tok, as she has done on Instagram and YouTube where her fame has grown over the years, so she is doing everything to achieve it.

To make matters worse Kimberly shows in her videos how she really looked after her pregnancy because as everyone knows a lot has been said about the figure of the youtuber, since she has been accused of using photoshop, but in Tik Tok she showed the opposite.

As if that were not enough, a youtuber who has been in charge of filtering private information about some youtubers, he has said on several occasions that Loaiza is on the lookout for everything his exam does, Kenya Os in networks supposedly to copy him.