Kimberly Loaiza becomes the queen of Tik Tok for her videos

Kimberly Loaiza increasingly seizes social networks and it is not surprising that she uses the latest applications to make herself known, proof of this is the fun she has made for Tik Tok where she has everyone as crazy.

And it is that the beautiful cutie has used almost all the hashtag where she has done great, because with nine videos she has managed to have more than two million followers, where they have let her know that she is the queen of Tik Tok, and although other youtubers they had the application since before she swept the first day.

"Like if you think she is beautiful and I love you so much Kim you are the only fans", "I got all the videos laughing except the last one I LOVED last", are some of the comments that Internet users put on their videos.

For those who do not know Tik Tok, it has become the most entertaining fashion application among children, youth and adults because its tools allow you to make all kinds of creative videos which can be uploaded to your social networks to share with your friends.

It is worth mentioning that Kimberly and Juan de Dios are preparing their wedding because the singer proposed marriage to the famous youtuber a couple of weeks ago.