Kimberly Loaiza as a single mother no longer occupies Juan de Dios Pantoja

Kimberly Loaiza made it clear that she no longer needs Juan de Dios Pantoja to get ahead, since many would think that this is all about advertising, but the older cutie has already made a decision and that she does not want to continue with the father of her daughter, who apparently was unfaithful to him when they began their courtship.

Proof of this was the photo that Kimberly uploaded next to Kima, where both women are seen dressed in the same way and where the youtuber points out that they will always be together despite what may happen.

The curious thing about the photo of Kimberly, which reached more than three million likes, was that Juan de Dios Pantoja desperately wrote that he loves the two women, but his reaction generated a gtu, as Internet users told him everything, while others supported it and is that they do not want to see the jukilops separated despite the alleged infidelity of JD Pantoja.

"I'm a fan of both, but please STOP OSTIGATING. This is a matter of couple." "Kim is going to return to Juan when she feels ready, do not pressure them to come back, they do not know how Kim feels," netizens wrote in the publication.

It is worth mentioning that to the aforementioned scandal, youtubers have also joined, who have given their point of view, since they are friends of both, but they prefer not to get involved at all and that is that Lizbeth Rodríguez, who uncovered infidelity, is also their friend .

