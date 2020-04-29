TV Shows

Kimberly Loaiza and the hint to Juan de Dios Pantoja for unfaithful

April 29, 2020
Edie Perez
The name of Kimberly Loaiza is being heard once again strongly due to the scandal that led to his now ex-boyfriend Juan de Dios Pantoja, who supposedly cheated on him, causing tremendous controversy.

Now a Tik Tok made by the older cutie reopened a gtu on the relationship of the jukilop who have a daughter in common, which is why their fans are much sadder.

Returning with the Loaiza Tik Tok, his fans made it clear that the words he used in the video were addressed to Juan de Dios, who spends all kinds of messages sending the youtuber to return.

"Juan has already said that they separated and will close his YouTube channel," "I think they stop meddling in the relationships of others and engage in something productive," netizens wrote when they saw Kimberly's video.

Recall that Lizbeth Rodríguez uncovered Pantoja's alleged infidelity and all because of a lawsuit from the past, although the youtuber assures that JD did cheat Loaiza, others assure that he only wants popularity since he left the Badabun company.

READ:  US series will remotely film an episode about the coronavirus

While other Internet users consider that Pantoja and Kimberly are taking advantage of the scandal to advertise themselves.

.

