Kimberly Loaiza and Kima worried about the dreaded Coronavirus

The famous sinaloense influencer Kimberly Loaiza showed on social networks the concern caused by the importance that the coronavirus, virus spread in the city of Wuhan, China, has had throughout these days, that is why during a family trip he made Yesterday he decided to protect himself with his daughter Kima from the serious situation.

Through his stories, Kim appeared next to Kima using mouth covers at the Mexico City airport and explained that he was doing it for health, since the spread of the coronavirus was something to worry about and more about his passage through the airport, because many of the people who come to the place come from different parts of the world, such as China.

Undoubtedly, the 22-year-old girl proved to be a fully responsible mother and therefore decided to protect the child, who she presumed to be such a calm girl and who for no reason tried to remove her mouth cover.

According to Loaiza, they traveled to Medellin, Colombia, with the intention of spending quality time and family time there.

What is the coronavirus?

Coronaviruses are a group of viruses that cause infections and affect people at least once in a lifetime.

They are common around the world and can make both people and animals sick. Coronavirus infections usually cause mild to moderate diseases in the upper respiratory tract, says Medlineplus.

How to reduce the risk of infection by coronavirus?

The risk of getting a coronavirus can be reduced if you wash your hands frequently with soap and water, avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth and avoiding contact with sick people.

How to cure coronavirus?

Being a large variety of viruses encompassed in the coronaviruses there is no vaccine for disease prevention or specific treatment for its cure. Symptoms can be relieved with pain relievers and pain medications such as pain relievers and rest.