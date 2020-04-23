Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja "expose" Kima to the coronavirus

Share it:

The scandals in the lives of Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja do not end, now the young influencers have been harshly accused on social media of "endangering" their daughter Kima, who is not even a year old.

Netizens shared on Twitter a short video taken from another video by Juan de Dios titled "For this reason we left home", where both singers can be seen leaving their home in the midst of the world crisis, returning home and picking up their arms Little Kima.

They were quarantined, wearing face masks all day, and what is Kimberly doing? Touch her daughter's face with her mask. Or how to help them. pic.twitter.com/GDBdOCont8 – Javier (@ZYTJavier)

This action was strongly criticized, since they pointed out that it does not matter that they have taken the appropriate preventive measures to avoid getting coronavirus, when when they get home they take the baby in their arms and kiss them, thus managing to expose her to danger.

"They were quarantined, they wore face masks all that day, and what does Kimberly do? Touching her daughter's face with her masks. Nor how to help them," shared an Internet user who explained the parents' actions.

This quickly went viral and generated hundreds of comments in a divided way, on the one hand, they accused the couple of being irresponsible and useless, while others claimed that it had been a mistake in the edition and those images were recorded before leaving home.

This new problem arises in the midst of the scandal that was generated a few days ago, when Lizbeth Rodríguez assured that Pantoja had cheated on Loaiza with one of his workers, the photographer Kevin Achutegui, however, it was not possible to verify.

In the framework of these strong accusations, two videos of Juan de Dios maintaining relationships with a young woman were leaked on the Internet in a period of time in which he had ended with Kimberly and unleashed a strong scandal that YouTube stars later came to talk about .