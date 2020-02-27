TV Shows

Kimberly Flores unleashes a wave of criticism for "cheating" with her photos

February 26, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Kimberly Flores is once again involved in the controversy, this is because the program Hoy shared a photograph in her official account where the model appears posing with Lambda García and Marisol González and supposedly does not look as she does in the photographs of your Instagram.

Internet users pointed out that Edwin Luna's wife has them all deceived, because in the snapshots she shares in her personal account she boasts a unique waist formed thanks to the exercise and in this picture she looks "without curves".

This image was captured among the exercise routine that Kim offered for drivers in the section he now has in the morning show program, where he does his arduous routines and teaches the public, as well as drivers, to maintain a more life healthy.

Where did you leave your waist and the curves that appear in the photos Mrs. Kimberly? "," Mrs. Luna's waist was lost "," AMBER ALERT: a waist was lost belongs to the prestigious lady Kimberly Flores Gómez any information do it know emergency thanks, "reads between the comments section.

Also, some users commented that Marisol González looks much better physically than Kimberly Flores, even when the driver does not exercise as much or take care of herself as the wife of the vocalist of La Trakalosa de Monterrey does.

It is worth mentioning that the famous does not get rid of criticism or bad comments against her, because she is constantly attacked on social networks for allegedly altering her photographs with Photoshop to become a dream body and very well worked.

