Kimberly Flores sweeps Yanet García with her arrival in Hoy

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After Yanet García's departure from the Hoy program, the production has been determined to find a woman who is responsible for giving a touch of sensuality and sports quality as she did to the weather, so they already found a candidate.

This is Kimberly Flores, who along with her husband Edwin Luna, are part of the ranks of Televisa, because as everyone knows the television was responsible for covering the baptism of her daughter a couple of weeks ago leaving everyone with their mouths open.

Returning to the main topic Kimberly was invited to the morning to show her exercise routines as Yanet once did, and it is that for some time the model decided to dedicate herself to the fitness world, with which she has achieved extraordinary results since she has demonstrated it on social networks.

"You have charisma and it is good that those blessings come to you. Do not lose your humility. Congratulations", "How far have you come cool that blessing you know how proud you are in these programs take care," they wrote to Garcia.

On the other hand, Yanet García is working in the United States where she is collaborating in some applications, becoming the first Mexican to be part of a sports routine where she is doing great because as everyone knows one of her greatest passions is to train.

It is worth mentioning that the fame of the Regiomontana grew too much when she started working on the Hoy program, because her huge rearguard made her become one of the most sought-after Instagram women reaching more than ten million followers.