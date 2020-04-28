Kimberly Flores noted for dancing as a teibolera at Tik Tok

Share it:

Kimberly Flores decided to dance to her fans in her own style, but far from being fascinated by the girl's movements, she was overwhelmed with messages of hate and rejection, as rumors of her supposed past re-emerged.

As some have said on more than one occasion, the supposed past of Edwin Luna's wife has been questioned, whom they point out to be a dancer of a table dance, long before they met the leader of Trakalosa, a situation that bothers some Internet users.

"Better that you start practicing how to eat instead of putting on a show", "How vulgar this girl", "In these times we do not know if they are from surgeries or natural .. very pretty", they wrote to Kimberly.

After the offenses, Kimberly did not care and continued to make videos for Tik Tok with her husband, with whom she makes a great dumbbell, since the couple has been considered one of the most popular in said application due to their complicity.

As if that were not enough Kimberly has also focused on a healthier life, since she takes great care of her image, so she has become a coach of the Hoy program, where we have seen her do routines to train, she has also been in charge of making dishes very healthy for their followers.

Meanwhile Edwin Luna has focused on the new Trakalosa agenda, which is stopped due to the coronavirus that affects the entire world.

