Kimberly Flores jealous after seeing Edwin Luna with a model

Edwin Luna made it clear that his wife Kimberly Flores is a jealous woman proof of them was the photo that she uploaded on her social networks where she asked her fans if they think the model is a jealous woman when she makes videos with other women and a photo he gave it away.

It turns out that the vocalist of the Trakalosa appears with a girl who will be the protagonist of her video and in the back the mother of her daughter appears with a banner for nothing happy, leaving in evidence the jealousy of the fitness girl, because as Everyone knows they both love each other too much as they show it in their photos.

"We are already recording new video of @latrakalosaoficial always asking me if @kimfloresgz likes when I record #videos you believe?" Edwin wrote in the photo where Flores is seen in the background with a face of disgust and although many could Thinking that others were playing made it clear that Kim is a jealous woman.

"It would not be human if I did not feel jealous of being touched by his male", "I think he loves … wait for them to end up claiming you @edwinlunat", "I think if they make him jealous because he is normal", Internet users wrote to him.

It is worth mentioning that the couple has become one of the most beloved and at the same time one of the most hated of the show, as some fans of Edwin Luna do not surpass their last ex-partner Alma Cero, while others are fascinated with Kimberly's attitude The mother of her daughter.