Kimberly Flores doesn't want to be overshadowed in Tik Tok by Kimberly Loaiza

Kimberly Flores does not want Kimberly Loaiza to overshadow her in Tik Tok so she decided to add more humor to her videos with the help of her husband Edwin Luna who also knows how to use that application perfectly.

And it is that as everyone knows the cuteness had become one of the most popular figures of Tik Tok, but it was Flores who had first made videos and then share them on Instagram, where their thousands of fans had congratulated them on the creativity they had .

Now that the youtuber was paired with the model, she has finally decided to add more humor to her productions to unseat it, making it clear that among some celebrities there will always be competition.

Recall that Tik Tok has become the fashion application among celebrities because it has become another platform to have more followers some of them are Vadhir Derbez, Erika Buenfil and Luisito communicates among others.

"I am super cool! Thank you", "hahahaha well cool the two are coupled I love", "Hahaha are very funny they made me laugh", are some of the comments received by the grouper couple on social networks by Tik Tok.

Meanwhile Loaiza has been in the eye of the hurricane allegedly for abusing photoshop, so a few days ago he decided to send a message to all his critics, because he is tired of being constantly attacked on Instagram where he also has tremendous popularity.

For his part, Flores said in the past that he no longer cares about being questioned by haters, so he prefers to enjoy his life.