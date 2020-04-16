Kimberly Flores celebrates her 31st birthday with a healthier life

Share it:

Kimberly Flores arrived at 31 years old surrounded by success and love, because as everyone knows, she has done wonderfully in recent years, starting with the facet she loves most in life, being a mother, as everyone knows, she is a very dedicated woman from time to time. that aspect.

Another of them is to have changed his lifestyle for a more fitness, since now he eats much better and exercises, he even teaches in the Hoy program where he leaves everyone with their mouths open for the beauty of their body which boasts as much as you can in your photos.

"One more year of life, thank God, therefore, for the love of my family, which is the most important thing for the affection of all of you. For every smile, anger, sadness and much teaching that you give me day by day, I have no choice more than thanking and sending lots of hugs and kisses ", says part of Flores' text.

On instagram, she shared a beautiful message in which she thanks life itself and its fans who have supported it in the most difficult moments because the model's path has not been easy either.

And it is that on more than one occasion he has been criticized, since he continues to be questioned with his relationship with Edwin Luna, father of his daughter, since many assure that in this relationship there is nothing of love.

