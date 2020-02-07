Kimberly Flores and Edwin Luna labeled as ridiculous for using Tik Tok

Share it:

One of the fashion applications that is being a total success is Tik Tok, where several Internet users play with their tools among them some celebrities who have been making funny videos, some of them are Edwin Luna and his wife, Kimberly Flores.

It turns out that the couple of the moment has shared several funny videos on social networks where they interact in a very funny way, although some of their followers have labeled them ridiculous, because they do not like how they improvise in the recordings receiving hundreds of criticisms.

"What you have to do because as a singer you no longer win prizes or anything", "Cirqueros both", "Is this what you want to do with the compas?", Wrote some haters who have seen their videos.

But it is not the first time that the couple is attacked because since the Trakalosa leader ended his romance with Alma Cero to become a boyfriend with Kimberly Flores he has received thousands of attacks, although Edwin ignores the comments because he says he is very in love with his daughter's mother.

It is worth mentioning that the couple decided to thank Tv Azteca for going to Televisa, where the couple already had some appearances in different programs, as in the morning Today where they talked about their romance and how they have survived the criticisms.

In addition, Kimberly made a fitness appearance where she unseat Yanet García with her body because for some time now the model has been applied in the gym where it gives everything to look spectacular.