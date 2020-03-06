Kim Kardashian surprises with the latest crocs inspired by Kentucky Chicken Fried Chicken

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Kim Kardashian show your new crocs inspired by the chicken of Kentucky Fried Chicken And it's the craziest thing you're going to see today.

show your new inspired by the chicken of And it's the craziest thing you're going to see today. This is what you have Kim Kardashian in her fridge.

Every day we have a new surprise in the Kardashian environment. If it is not for a fight, like the last starring Kim and Kourtney, it is because they have done something in their hair, they have put on a peculiar garment or because they have left a fortune on vacation. They are the queens of excess in their parties, looks, in everything … Therefore, we were not surprised by the latest acquisition of Kim Kardashian: crocs inspired by the famous Kentucky chicken Fried Chicken.

Kim Kardashian showed this new footwear in his Instagram stories and it has blown our mind because they are the most surreal design we've seen in a long time. These are crocs with a platform that emulates the cartons in which restaurants deposit this food and the top emulates the appearance of fried chicken. To top off, they wear a thigh with a clip as an ornament. Will we see the ‘celebrity’ wearing them? We don't discard anything coming from her.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian boasts of her Kentucky Fried Chicken crocs

These KFC crocs They are not the weirdest shoes Kim Kardashian has ever had. In his day he did not get off transparent heels that, by the way, are not healthy, according to experts. Anyway, she already has this special edition in her hands that will go on sale this spring.

For now, Kim has not put them on, but if he raised the ‘animal print’ to another level, as you can see in the video below, he could also do it with the ‘chicken print’. You imagine?