Kim Kardashian shows the world what she looked like in high school

Kim Kardashian shared an unusual photo on social networks because she decided to show her millions of fans what she looked like in high school, a time when she never imagined in the future that she would be one of the most popular socialites in Hollywood.

There were more than three million likes that Kanye West's wife received for the photo, as well as several comments of all kinds, among which the changes that Kim has undergone in her face thanks to some aesthetic procedures to which she has subdued.

But the comment that caught the most attention was that of her older sister Kourtney with whom she was beaten to death in her famous reality show causing tremendous controversy since many expected that the sisters would never speak again.

You put cream lye on your hand and ran it through your hair the day before school started for that orange streak, the eldest of the Kardashian clan wrote to her sister.

It is worth mentioning that the Kardashians have been criticized on more than one occasion for the various surgeries they underwent in the past to look spectacular, the most notorious was that of Kylie Jenner, who for many is the most operated after Kim.

