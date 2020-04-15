TV Shows

Kim Kardashian shows the world her luxurious quarantined mansion

April 15, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Kim Kardashian once again made it clear why she is one of the most popular millionaires in the world and it is that shortly before the coronavirus pandemic that plagues the entire world, the socialite showed her millionaire house which left more than one with her mouth open.

And it is that Kim showed every corner of his home from his kitchen to his little ones' game room, making it clear that fun is guaranteed at all times.

A huge screen adorns the expensive house of the socialite which comes out from the apartment and is going to give a beautiful landscape since Kim lives very far from the city, also prefers to eat the healthiest since she has her own organic food.

As if that were not enough, her children also have their own food because they have a cupboard with their favorite products, also Kim's patio is very beautiful, since it has a view with many foliage and huge fans to spend a pleasant afternoon.

Meanwhile, Kim's fans immediately commented on the luxurious house the socialite has lived in for a couple of years.

"On one occasion they invited me but I was very lazy so I told them that another day," "How beautiful I will have one just like it but smaller but I will have it," wrote the followers.

.

