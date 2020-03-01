Kim Kardashian shares unpublished photograph of her high school years

Share it:

Kim Kardashian has been one of the most criticized women in the artistic world, this due to the multiple operations that have been carried out throughout her life, including some that she has denied, that is why the sociality shared an unpublished photograph of his adolescence in high school times.

Through her official Instagram account, the leader of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, published a photograph of when she was in high school in the ninth grade and showed that, despite the obvious aesthetic changes thanks to the surgeries, her face remains intact.

In this photograph we can see a Kim in her teenage moments wearing a black polo shirt and a very natural makeup, which has left all ice cream, since in one of her most recent photographs she appears with a very similar face and without changes as drastic as they point out.

With this publication, the wife of singer Kanye West received thousands of compliments from Internet users, where they pointed out that without a doubt she is the woman of eternal youth, as well as how well she has managed to keep her face intact, although It was believed that it was not so.

3,408,136 were the likes that the image of the woman received, who is known to be one of the most beautiful women in the art industry, as well as one of the wealthiest, as her fortune abounds among the $ 350 million dollars .

Among the comments made to him was that of Khloé Kardashian, one of his sisters, ensuring that the famous looks identical to her daughter Chicago West, which sparked a wave of comments ensuring the same as True's mother.