Kim Kardashian says her son Psalm is his father's reincarnation (and this is the reason)

The Kardashians They don't stop surprising us. Now, in order to promote your latest SKIMS belt, Kim has granted an interview with the medium ‘E! News ’in which you ensure your child Psalm West —The little one of his four offspring— is the same reincarnation his father's Robert Kardashian, the famous lawyer who defended the athlete O. J. Simpson and who died in 2003. A reflection that Kanye West's wife has explained in detail and that, really, has made us think about this phenomenon. According to her, during the trip she took to Bali last year – which was broadcast in the family reality show – a medium approached her and, knowing nothing about her, told her that she was going to have a child that would be the reincarnation of his father. By that time no one, not even the production team with which he traveled to Asia, knew that Kim and Kanye were expecting a baby through a rental belly.

Likewise, another quite striking coincidence seems to reaffirm his ideas about his father being reborn in Psalm's body:

“Some time ago my babysitter took Psalm to a‘ baby shower ’and there another woman approached her and asked if that was her daughter, she said no, that she only took care of her. It turns out that this person told him that my baby was a member of the reincarnated family […] Also, several people who had no idea that it was my son have approached my nanny to tell him the same thing.

Coincidence or not, this circumstance has created a special bond between the eight-month-old baby and the family, who constantly has the feeling of being accompanied by Robert, the patriarch of the clan. A connection that Kim adjectives as very emotional and close, as well as giving another detail that seems to be relevant to her: “Psalm is left-handed, like my father. I didn't even believe in reincarnation, but after this I do. ”