Kim Kardashian premieres the blonde dye you've never seen before

February 11, 2020
Maria Rivera
2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala Honoring Mark Bradford And George Lucas Presented By Gucci - Red Carpet

Charley gallayGetty Images

  • You would never imagine what the documentary Kim Kardashian is going to be about.
  • Kim Kardashian is convinced that her son, Psalm, is the reincarnation of her late father.

    With the times we have been warned of how much dye change constantly spoils the hair and the Kardashian-Jenner sisters do nothing else. In fact, it would be impossible to list the number of times we have seen Kim Kardashian Change the dye. A few weeks ago, without going any further, I opened a makeup collection with a new blonde combined with an extra long mermaid mane. And now, Is she blonde again?

    We have seen her with all the hair colors that are coming into your head right now: neon pink, pastel blue, platinum blonde, 90's style brown, in her natural brown and even green, to match one of her high cars spectrum. However, we had never seen in it blond hair for which the ‘influencer’ has opted now. This is how he shared it in his Instagram stories but Kylie Jenner, his little sister, has something to say about it.

    Kim Kardashian now has the prettiest blonde hair and so boasts of him on Instagram

    If they give us one euro for all the times we have seen the Kardashian-Jenner sisters (except Kendall and Kourtney) change hair color, now we would be almost as millionaires as they are. The last of the ‘klan’ to do so has been none other than Kim Kardashian, of which new blond hair He has boasted on his Instagram account.

    image@kimkardashianInstagram

    However, and although we think the most natural blond which has been in years, Kylie Jenner has shared the same story on her Instagram account accompanied by the phrase "We know it's a wig".

    What do you think?

