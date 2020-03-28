Kim Kardashian-Kourtney Fight Revealed

Share it:

The reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians is a huge success and this Thursday's episode reveals the real reason why Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian had a fight months ago.

According to what is seen in the images, Kim Kardashian commented that Kourtney Kardashian, her sister, would not have a professional ethic because she canceled her participation in an important fashion and beauty event, supposedly because her throat hurt.

Kourtney should have been present at that event, because it was a professional commitment, but he did not, claiming that he was in poor health.

Kim set an example and said that if she were on her deathbed, she would still report to work.

And mom knows that. She's used to Khloé and I moving on even though we're dying, "Kim quotes.

Kourtey, annoyed, answers Kim about her way of thinking:

You behave as if I didn't make a sh * t. You've put that story in your head … and I'm going to kill you if you say something like that again. I left the cu ** working and, although I didn't want to work and decided to stay home with my children, it would also be my right to do so, im ** cly. "

Kim and Kourtney came up with the slaps and struggles, then they kicked each other and the situation worsened considerably.

Kim warns Kourtney that he will nail her if he teases her again and then slaps her. It is Khloé, his other sister, who tries to avoid further hitting.

The Kardashians succeed with their reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians

The reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians (The Kardashians in Spain), is the reality show of Kim Kardashian and her sisters and premiered on channel E! on October 14, 2007.

The reality show addresses the daily lives of the Kardashian / Jenner family, made up of the late wife and children of the late attorney Robert Kardashian and Kris's ex-husband, Caitlyn Jenner (formerly known as Bruce Jenner), and their daughters.

Undoubtedly, it is currently one of the most successful reality shows on television; It is seen in many countries of the world and always gives something to talk about.









Kardashian fans and admirers don't miss a single chapter of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, as they are always filled with controversy and controversy surrounding their protagonists.

In the first seasons, the series revolves around Kim Kardashian and in them it has been shown what his life is like, which has been surrounded by luxuries, travel, excesses of all kinds and scandals.