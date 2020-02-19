Kim Kardashian, her butt becomes the inspo behind The Bum silicone trousers

Share it:

Let's face it, Kim Kardashian has a sit down really capable of catalyzing the attention and every part of his outfit is always the part of his body that is most valued. The news, however, is not this, but the fact that you too with i pants The Bum you can achieve the same effect … in seconds.

You read that right. A trio of Scandinavian designers composed of Ida Jonsson, Simon Saarinen and the designer Beate Karlsson, has decided to make a garment that is already a cult, The Bum, a pair of biker shorts in silicone flesh-colored that promise (and keep) to make you rise the back of a few seconds, making it practically identical to that of the wife of Kanye West as well as mother of sons Psalm, Chicago, Saint and North.

The creators of this weird project have thus studied for a long time, and with some accuracy, thousands of images of the Kim Kardashian's butt so as to get as close as possible to the original, of which they then obtained a cast with the actual and real dimensions of the derrière of the sister of Kendall Jenner Kim Kardashian. As far as the idea is objectively ingenious (because in the end who would not want a backside like that of the 39 year old star of At the Passo Coi Kardashian?), it must also be admitted that looking at the first images of The Bum these shorts do not seem to be the portrait of comfort, since they appear as a sort of rigid and uncomfortable armor in which, once entered, it could be almost impossible to get out. However, this actually only concerns the very first models of shorts made exclusively of silicone, since the final version should be decidedly more practical and comfortable thanks to a perfect mix of silicone, spandex and microfibre.

At first glance, The Bums can be objectively disturbing (for the color, for the rigid shape or, again, for that extremely realistic B side), but we can assure you that under a tight dress, a skirt or a pair of jeans the result to the 'Kim Kardashian' is assured. This therefore means that to have an hourglass body like that of the sister of Kylie Jenner there will be no need to resort to plastic surgery or invasive fat grafts lower back, just as you don't need to go to the gym every day to squat your butt.

"We live in an age where people are ready to undergo serious and sometimes dangerous surgery to make their butt look like Kim's"Explained one of the three designers of The Bum to the New York Post, presented in recent days during NY Fashion Week"Her butt is probably one of the most known and discussed symbols born from Instagram. Our object redistributes attention by offering the wearer a good chance of getting his 15 minutes of glory". If you are already dreaming of showing off your new, juicy, 'bom bom' (to put it in Ricky Martin's) under a nice pair of tight-fitting and tight-fitting jeans, it is right that you know that The Bum will be offered for sale in limited quantities. The price of pants The Bum? 450 and 600 dollars. Not really short, but to have the sit big like that of Kris Jenner's daughter, some sacrifices can be made, right? Otherwise there is always the gym (with its beloved squats).

