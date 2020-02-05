Kim Kardashian has taught what her daughter North's room is like and we're freaking out

Share it:

The businesswoman has revealed how her eldest daughter's stay is and the internet has not been able to resist commenting.

A space for the six-year-old girl who would have been designed by architect Vincent Van Duysen.

At this point we think we know everything about the Kardashians, but the most famous ‘klan’ in the United States always manages to blow us away in each of their publications. The last surprise came from the hand of Kim, who has given his house to a famous American decoration magazine that has published it as a cover. Yes, that house located in California that once was criticized because, despite costing about 41 million euros, is apparently half empty. A sober and minimalist style that the businesswoman would have also applied to her daughter's room North west, stay that has taught proudly through a snapshot.

As she reports, her oldest daughter's room is signed by renowned architect Vincent Van Duysen … a professional who has not avoided the flood of criticism in her work.

As we can see, this room is decorated entirely in pink: bed, sideboard, mirrors, a maximariposa as headboard and even the wall itself. Also, fans of the family have not hesitated to get tips on the smallest of details through the social network:

@IamKarenBoBara: “It's great, but where are your toys? Your hobbies? The poster of his favorite superhero? To have a father who will promote freedom of expression and creativity, I do not see that he is allowed to do in his space what we all did as children. ”

@ Mr Henry12: "What if the girl wants to play with something and not look in the mirror and see everything pink?"

@ SuperXolani: “Where is the chair full of clothes to show that someone really sleeps there?

@ 4EverAnnie: "Does North live in a hotel?"

Also, Kanye West's wife also showed other rooms of his mansion never seen before, such as one of the bright corridors, stairs or pool, in which he acknowledges that he has not gotten once in the three years He has lived there.