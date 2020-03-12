Kim Kardashian and Kanye West will have their own TV show (and promises to give a lot to talk about)

Share it:

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West want to compete with the rest of the 'klan' with their own television show.

The Kardashian clan He is always thinking of new ways of doing business, to the point of launching a coronavirus sweatshirt. But come on, this is not the most striking of all: Kim put on sale a candle in which she mixed her face with that of the Virgin Mary (and one fell …), Khloé has her fashion brand, Good American, and recently the whole family launched a website through which they sell their own clothes. And we don't keep listing his many professional successes because we wouldn't finish. Knowing all this, it is not surprising at all that we again have news about his new business movements. However, this is not like the others, it is much better: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are going to have their own television show. Wonderful!

We already see it coming: this program is going to give us many moments and some controversy, for sure (knowing Kanye, that every time he opens his mouth the bread rises …). Apparently, according to Heat magazine, said program will be a talk show in which celebrities, friends and people who have something to tell will be interviewed. Actually, this looks very good. Who will be the first guest? We are dying of curiosity.

We do not know how the rest of the clan will have reacted to this news. Because let's see, everything indicates that they want to compete with the family reality show, 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians', which, by the way, is going downhill. Kourtney has defected, Khloé is also going to have her own show with her daughter … and now this.

We do not know the release date, nor on which platform it will be broadcast, but we do have one clear thing: this is going to give a lot, a lot to talk about.