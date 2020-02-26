Kim and Kourtney Kardashian star in the wildest fight ever seen in their ‘reality’

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian star in one of the most tense moments we remember in 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'. We had never seen such a fight in the program.

What a cut! Kim and Kourtney Kardashian live an awkward moment in public.

We have more than ten years, which is said soon, hooked on 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'. We have to recognize that it is one of our vices to follow their lives as if it were a soap opera, and it has given us some moments that we cannot forget. Kendall's answer to whether money grows in the trees: 'Yes it does, it's paper', Kim Kardashian's greeting saying 'The princess is in the building' or her famous crying meme are some of our favorites, although there are many plus. Well we will have much more of this in the new season (the 18 already!), who just released his trailer and has left us very shocked. Tragedy in the Kardashian clan?

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian have never gotten along especially well, but the thing seems to be getting worse lately. The sisters have been in a real pitched battle for some time and their fights are almost constant. Kim seems to be very angry with her and does not stop releasing her stripites as if she copied the style, that if it is the Kardashian that least interests the world … And of course, there comes a time when everything explodes and we have witnessed this in the last advance of the new season. The thing reaches the hands, we don't tell you more.

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian get to the hands in the trailer for the new season of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'

Do you remember the epic moment in which Kim hits Khloé with a bag during an argument while telling him not to be rude? Well, this scene of his 'reality' reminds us a lot of this.

"Don't get into matters that don't interest you," says Kourtney to Khloé, who replies, "Then don't talk about it when I'm present!", While Kim just looks at it. Then, Kourtney explodes against Kim and shouts, "You have nothing to say!" while lying on him, but she gets up and starts beating Kourtney while telling him not to mess with her again. My mother, what a tension … Wow, Kim didn't lie when she said she might need a lawyer when this new season was broadcast.

Well, we will have to wait until next March to find out how this is resolved, but it does not look good at all …

Test: how much do you know about the Kardashian?