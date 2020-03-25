Entertainment

'Killing Eve', 'The Ministry of Time' returns and more

March 25, 2020
April is coming and, although we can not leave home yet, the news of the main SVOD platforms continue to come out. The other day we knew what would come to Netflix and now it's time to find out all the series and movies that premiere on HBO Spain during the next month of April.

A month with enough hustle since many new series arrive like 'Auga Seca', a Galician-Portuguese co-production; We also have 'Run', the long-awaited new series that comes with the endorsement of Phoebe Waller-Bridge under her arm; Speaking of it, season 3 of 'Killing Eve' arrives. This is just a preview, let's see what else we have.


'Dry auga'

We start with a co-production between Galicia and Portugal. A six-episode thriller shot in Portuguese and Galician that has already been seen on TVP and TVG. Victoria Guerra will be involved in an arms trafficking plot with connections to the business world.

'Run'

With the endorsement of being produced by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Vicky Jones creates and writes a romantic comic thriller starring Merritt Wever and Domnhall Gleeson. Ruby and Billy are two friends who made a pact one day. If either of them sent a message with the word "Run" and the other replied the same, they would all leave, meet at Grand Central Station and tour the United States together.

'Mrs. America'

Cate Blanchett is the headliner of this miniseries in which she plays Phillys Schlafly, a conservative activist who opposed the movement that claimed equal rights and feminism. Watch out for the cast because we meet Uzo Aduba, Sarah Paulson, Rose Byrne, Margo Martindale, Elizabeth Banks, James Marsden and Tracey Ullman.

'We're Here'

Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O'Hara and Shangela Laquifa Wadley will tour small towns in the US looking for new "drag daughters" to participate in a one-night show.

'The undeniable truth' ('I Know This Much is True')

Mark Ruffalo twice in this dramatic miniseries in which he plays two twin brothers at different stages of their lives in a story of betrayal, sacrifice and forgiveness.


'The Scheme. The Christian Dawkins' scandal

Film that tells the story of Chritian Dawkins, responsible for moving thousands of dollars in an entire criminal plot that splashed college basketball for years and that ended with Adidas executives and assistant coaches detained by the FBI.

'Crime and Disappearance in Atlanta: The Lost Children'

Documentary series of five episodes that delves into one of the great ghosts of the past of the city of Atlanta. Between 1979 and 1981 at least thirty African American children and youth were kidnapped and killed in a crime that was poorly solved. Forty years later the case reopens.

  • 'Magical Affairs Agency' T1 (1/4)
  • 'We are bears' T4 (3/4)
  • 'Apple and spring onion' T1 (10/4)
  • 'Dorothy and the Wizard of Oz' S1-2 (4/17)
  • 'Victor and Valentino' S1 (17/4)
  • 'Agent Binky: Pets of the Universe' S1 (1/24)

