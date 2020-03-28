         'Killing Eve' reveals the trailer for its season 3 and the new release date: Eve and Villanelle will return two weeks before

Share it:

April 12th. Just in time for the "official" end of the quarantine (well, it should be seen and such), is the date announced by BBC America for the premiere of season 3 of 'Killing Eve'. Or, in other words, they have advanced two weeks the return of the series scheduled for the 27 of the same month.

Y they have announced it through the trailer, or at least the first we could call it that, of this season 3, in which we see Villanelle (Jodie Comer) trying to overcome the "bad break" that supposed the death of Eve (Sandra Oh).

However soon the two protagonists will enter a collision course towards each other in what they analyze and reevaluate old alliances. Suzanne Heathcote takes the lead in this third season of 'Killing Eve', taking over from Emerald Fennel in season 2 and Phoebe Waller-Bridge in season 1.

In season three of 'Killing Eve' we will see Comer, Oh, Fiona Shaw and Kim Bodnia again. They are also incorporated Give me Harriet Walter, Danny Sapani, Gemma whelan, Camille Cottin, Steve Pemberton, Raj Bajaj, Turlough Convery, Pedja Bjelac Y Evgenia Dodina.

What we still cannot confirm 100% is if that two-week advance also translates to its availability in Spain. HBO is the one that has the rights and usually premieres at the American rate, so in this sense it is presumed that we will see it on April 13. Of course, it will surely take us a while to see it folded.