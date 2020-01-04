'Killing Eve' renews for a fourth season, without releasing the third

Share it:

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is one of the proper names of the year. With the overwhelming success of 'Fleabag' on Amazon Prime Video, it seems that it has gone almost unnoticed that she is also the creator of the great 'Killing Eve', the BBC America series that broadcasts in Spain HBO. Everything that touches the English becomes gold, and prizes. If in its first year the series was nominated for two Emmy and won a Golden Globe, this year it won an Emmy of six animations and competes to win two other golden balloons. Its creators ensure that the data shows that the series is in absolute growth.

Although some believed that the adventures of the serial killer with the criminologist should not lengthen much after the excellent first season, the second came to show us that she still has many ideas to explore. Therefore, one of the great releases of the year, at least the most anticipated, will be your third season. Although it has been confirmed that it will be released in this year 2020We still don't have an exact date for your arrival. However, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the series has already renewed even for a fourth.

Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios announced it from the study: "How can we not have confidence in 'Killing Eve'? He has won numerous awards and is the fastest growing series on American television in the last six years".

While the showrunner Waller-Bridge was the first season, Emerald Fennell was in charge of the second and Suzanne Heathcote the third installment. And Barnett seems delighted with the work of the latter: "Season three, led by Suzanne Heathcote, takes Eve, Villanelle and Carolyn to more intriguing, convoluted and surprising places than ever. Our addicted fans will not be disappointed.".

With such haste, there is still no news of who will be in charge of the fourth season. Nor what plots can you tell us. For that we will have to wait for the end of the broadcast of the third installment of the series. However, something is already certain, we can see it calm, we will not run out of our dose of 'Killing Eve' in a long time.