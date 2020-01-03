         'Killing Eve' renewed: Eve and Villanelle will see each other again in a fourth season

Share it:

In the absence of a couple of days for us to know if the great 'Killing Eve' takes the Golden Globe for Best drama series, BBC America has announced its renewal for a fourth season. An announcement that comes months before the third season premieres next spring.

New season, new showrunner

And, as with each previous season, these new episodes will once again feature a new showrunner / main screenwriter. Someone of whom we only know will be a woman, in what they already consider a tradition they have been through Phoebe Waller-Bridge (season 1) Emerald Fennell (season 2) and Suzanne Heathcote in the next season 3.

A change that, really, so far it has been noticed quite organic conserving in each season the stamps of identity of the series but without renouncing the style of each scriptwriter. 'Killing Eve' has the achievement of having doubled its audience between the first and second season, something that according to BBC America, had only achieved 'Breaking Bad'.

Accompanying Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, Fiona Shaw and Kim BodniaThe season 3 cast of the series will feature Dame Harriet Walter, Danny Sapani, Gemma Whelan, Camille Cottin, Steve Pemberton, Raj Bajaj, Turlough Convery, Pedja Bjelac and Evgenia Dodina.