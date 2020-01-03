Entertainment

         'Killing Eve' renewed: Eve and Villanelle will see each other again in a fourth season

January 3, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

In the absence of a couple of days for us to know if the great 'Killing Eve' takes the Golden Globe for Best drama series, BBC America has announced its renewal for a fourth season. An announcement that comes months before the third season premieres next spring.

New season, new showrunner

And, as with each previous season, these new episodes will once again feature a new showrunner / main screenwriter. Someone of whom we only know will be a woman, in what they already consider a tradition they have been through Phoebe Waller-Bridge (season 1) Emerald Fennell (season 2) and Suzanne Heathcote in the next season 3.


Seven essential series to expand your feminist imagination

A change that, really, so far it has been noticed quite organic conserving in each season the stamps of identity of the series but without renouncing the style of each scriptwriter. 'Killing Eve' has the achievement of having doubled its audience between the first and second season, something that according to BBC America, had only achieved 'Breaking Bad'.

READ:  The 48 most anticipated premiere films 2020

Accompanying Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, Fiona Shaw and Kim BodniaThe season 3 cast of the series will feature Dame Harriet Walter, Danny Sapani, Gemma Whelan, Camille Cottin, Steve Pemberton, Raj Bajaj, Turlough Convery, Pedja Bjelac and Evgenia Dodina.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.