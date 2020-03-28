'Killing Eve' forward season 3 release date

Share it:

Not everything is going to be bad. Perhaps most, but not all. Theaters are closed, filming has stopped and the industry is paralyzed with the sole intention of enduring a safe future crash. Despite domestic confinement, not everything is good for the series either. Many are also paralyzed and will not be able to arrive at the time they intended. Luck, yes, smiles to those who had already finished their production and to those who only had tasks possible to carry out via telematics.

With the announcement of a confirmed fourth season, the arrival of the third installment of 'Killing Eve' was imminent. The production of BBC America, which we enjoy in Spain through HBO Spain, announced his plans to reach our televisions on April 26. However, with the United States and England in full increase of cases, initiating measures of containment and domestic isolation, it has decided to go ahead. It will arrive on Saturday, April 12, just one day after our alarm state ends (it does not extend a second time).

Be that as it may, let's remember that the second season of 'Killing Eve' ended in full cliffhanger, with Villaneuve injuring Eve and escaping. Although the first images of the season have already confirmed that they are both alive and kicking, we will have to wait (less than we thought) to see where this … love story ends?