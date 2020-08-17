Killer7 Remaster: the game for Nintendo Switch and PC spotted, but the denial arrives – Updated

Share it:

The latest official comments related to a possible return of the game date back to late 2018. At the time, the author SWEAT 51 he had expressed himself in favor of the creation of a Nintendo Switch version of Killer7, highlighting how the choice to proceed or not was however in the hands of Capcom.

Since then, no further news had come about, but now there seems to be a turning point. A careful content creator active on YouTube like "Doctre81"has in fact made an interesting sighting. The enthusiast reports the presence on the LinkedIn profile of Ruud van de Moosdijk, owner and Vice President of Development at Engine Software, of references to a remastered version of the game Goichi Suda.

On his personal page, the executive actually includes references to an Executive Producer position for making Killer7 Remaster. The game is indicated by an infographic as destined to land on PC is Nintendo Switch. Furthermore, in describing his professional career, Ruud van de Moosdijk writes: "Currently Producer for an unannounced title in collaboration with a prolific Japanese game designer"The latter could therefore be none other than SUDA 51, currently engaged in the making of No More Heres III.

That Killer7 Remaster is therefore destined to become reality? To find out, all that remains is to wait for any official confirmations or denials!

UPDATE: The existence of a Killer7 remaster was denied by Engine Software. In a note sent to NintendoLife, Ruud van de Moosdijk himself stated the following: "Without revealing anything about unannounced projects, what I'm working on with a prolific Japanese developer isn't Killer7 for Nintendo Switch, sorry. The LinkedIn banner should have been changed, as we ultimately only made the PC version of Killer7".