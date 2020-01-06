Killer Instinct team working on a new project: coming to next-gen?

Share it:

In the last few months of 2013, the launch of Xbox One was accompanied by the arrival of a new one on the market Killer Instinct, by Double Helix Game.

Some time after the debut of the fighting game, a new team took over to pursue the post-launch support of the title: Iron Galaxy. The Chicago-based software house, for example, took care of the realization of Season 3 of Killer Instinct, with which the fighting game arrived on Steam. Now, it seems that the latter is preparing to present its own next project.

To reveal it is Adam Heart, game designer at the Iron Galaxy itself. From the pages of his Twitter account, the developer has in fact published an interesting twitter: "I really hope that in 2020 we will be able to show you what we are working on. I'm in love with it. But we still have a lot to do and it will be ready when it is ready". Predictably, the statement drew the attention of many fans on the social network. In responding to one of them, the game designer seems to have ruled out that the new mysterious game may be linked to the brand of Killer Instinct.

The objective of presenting the title during this year, together with the considerations related to the state of the works, would seem to suggest a possible nature next-gen of the latter. Are you curious to find out more?