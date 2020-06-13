"Kill them": Chronicle of the attack with firearms against businessmen who denounced Ana Gabriela Guevara

Share it:

Infobae México reconstructed what happened last Wednesday in the state of Veracruz (Photo: Galo Cañas / Cuartoscuro)

Rafael Sánchez Cano, legal representative of the company Quality Multifunctional Industrial Kitchens S.A. de C.V. (CIMSA), noticed last Tuesday some strange cars outside his office in Boca del Río, Veracruz. Among these is a white Nissan pickup truck.

The next day, Wednesday June 9, He identified the truck that was prowling around the property. Therefore, one of his bodyguards chased him, but he lost her on Simón Bolívar Street.

Later, the also lawyer and businessman Jesús Chaín went out to eat, accompanied by two escorts in his armored BMW. "When we turned around, we saw a white Nissan, which is the same one that is in the convoy", he recalled in an interview with Infobae Mexico.

This is how the BMW ended after the attack (Photo: Twitter @arteaganoticias)

In that vehicle they identified Armida Adriana Ramírez Corral, former mayor of Xalapa, Veracruz, and comadre of Ana Gabriela Guevara, head of the National Commission for Physical Culture and Sport (Conade). These two women, along with several officials from the agency, were denounced by CIMSA before the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR), on May 21.

"We saw the person who is denounced, the one who is the operator of the former sprinter. I realize that he is in the vehicle, with a subject who had been driving with a face mask, and he is watching us ”, explained the lawyer.

When they make contact with Ramírez Corral, the vehicle where she was traveling accelerates. "We started to follow them, they kept accelerating very hard and we follow them ”, he related.

In the chase, the Nissan turned onto the Gold Coast street, where they "almost turn". Then, the vehicles that were part of the convoy of the previous day began to follow Sánchez Cano and his partner.

At those moments, the shock absorber of the BMW burst, so they had to stop. There, several subjects surrounded the car and the Nissan returns, but this time without Ramírez Corral.

The person who was driving, takes off his mask and says: 'Shoot him, shoot him with everything. He loaded their dick, kill them ’

Part of the complaint filed with the FGR against the owner of the Conade (Photo: Twitter @arteaganoticias)

"They shoot at us. We left the fire area. We went as far as our car could go, we stamped two vehicles and we had to run away ", Rafael explained. After that, the Conade whistleblowers took shelter and presented their complaint to the Veracruz State Attorney General (FGE).

However, the lawyer accuses the authorities of not having acted in accordance with the lawBecause the Prosecutor's Office has not ruled on the attack and they have not been given protection measures.

The visit of a police officer

The victims are safe and are protected against possible new attacks against them (Photo: Twitter @arteaganoticias)

The day after the altercation, This Thursday, June 11, a policeman visited his office. Sánchez Cano noticed through security cameras that the agent, before showing up, inspected the windows of the lawyer's other vehicles, which are also armored.

"Why do you use armored cars?" Said the policeman.

– For security reasons. I have always used armored cars, "replied the legal representative.

Armida Adriana Ramírez Corral and Ana Gabriela Guevara are comadres (Photo: Courtesy)

This person was presented with the BMW motif, which was abandoned after the altercation. The police He said that the vehicle is registered at that address. "Which is absolutely false, because it brings plates from Tlaxcala. There is nothing to link it to the address of my office, "said the lawyer.

"It begins to fall into contradictions and anomalies. Start giving me some information. It refers to the cartridges, the weapons and the videos. Vehicles can be seen in the videos, which I did not realize. Technically the police opened up and started giving me information, ”he explained.

Poor sir, he was very nervous and ended up telling me things

FGE complicity?

Verónica Hernández Giadáns is the prosecutor of the state of Veracruz (Photo: Twitter @FGE_Veracruz)

Sánchez Cano assured that he was aware that elements of the police allegedly participated in the altercation. This was because a friend of his, with a good position at the FGE, gave him information about the case.

"He informed me scared in the morning to tell me that the Prosecutor finds inconsistencies in the event. That for her all this is a simulation and that she wants to investigate me for money laundering, organized crime, because according to her I belong to a criminal group, ”he said.

This would not be the first scandal of Verónica Hernández Giadáns, the prosecutor of Veracruz. His appointment itself was controversial due to allegations of irregularities in the removal of the former prosecutor, Jorge Winckler Ortiz, as well as the accompaniment of a strong police operation to avoid protests.

Verónica Hernández Giadáns is Guadalupe Hernández Hervis's cousin, alias “La Jefa” (Photo: Twitter @FGE_Veracruz)

Furthermore, he was reminded that she is a cousin of Guadalupe Hernández Hervis, alias “La Jefa”, an alleged member of the criminal group, part of the "Los Zetas" cartel, which she herself has confirmed. However, the local deputies, with a majority from Morena, considered that their relationship is not an impediment to occupying the position.

Further, Sánchez Cano pointed out that Hernández Giadáns is Armida's comadre Adriana Ramírez Corral. "The prosecutor turns out that she does not believe what happened. The right is not to believe, it is to arrive at the historical truth of the facts ”, he sentenced.

"My friend, close to the prosecutor, he tells me that they want to make an information card to give to the president (Andrés Manuel López Obrador) on Monday, reporting that I belong to a criminal cell, "he added.

Armida Adriana Ramírez Corral was mayor of Xalapa (Photo: Courtesy)

For this reason, he called on the authorities to clarify the facts against him. I declare that is willing that the Office of the Special Prosecutor for Organized Crime Investigation (SEIDO) and the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) investigate your person, your bank accounts and your behavior before the Tax Administration Service (SAT).

I am not asking for anything more than the procurement of justice, that those responsible be detained, because this will not go unpunished nor will I stop

