Kill Bill 3: Zendaya, Maya Hawke and all the possibilities for the Quentin Tarantino movie

Quentin Tarantino he first promised and then reiterated that his career will end with the tenth film, the next, yet to be announced: many of his fans are hoping for an original screenplay, but some also hope that the much talked about Kill Bill 3 will become reality.

The potential idea has always been cherished by Tarantino and other members of the cast, but never really formalized: however there would be several interesting paths to be taken with a third episode of the plot, and the story centered on Vernita Green’s daughter turned adult and seeking revenge against the protagonist Beatrix Kiddo it could only be the most popular, not the most interesting.

For example, the film could star BB, the daughter of Beatrix and Bill, now raised and trained by her mother as she was trained by Pai Mei. sure Tarantino has only ever talked about Nikki, Vernita’s daughter, who according to the director has every right to seek revenge on the Bride, and this storyline could actually offer an intriguing new perspective to the saga.

But then what about Elle Driver, the ruthless killer played by Daryl Hannah? In the world of Kill Bill it’s still alive and well, and the idea of ​​knowing it somewhere out there has now become a deadly blind warrior it is quite addicting. She could be Nikki’s teacher, and together the two could team up with Sofie Fatale and use her money and contacts to put a spoke in the wheel for Beatrix and BB. As you surely know, then, Zendaya was sponsored for the role of Nikki by Vivica Fox herself, and together with her. wouldn’t it be bad to have Maya Hawke, daughter of Uma Thurman, in the role of BB?

Obviously these are amusing flights of fancy that are popular around the web, so we ask you: how should the Kill Bill 3 perfect? Tell us in the comment section!