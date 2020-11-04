Kiku’s situation confirmed in ONE PIECE 994: how is the samurai?

The countdown of ONE PIECE continues. After the publication of chapter 994 last Sunday, in fact, we are now within six issues ofONE PIECE 1000 highly anticipated. There are still many events to tell, however, and for this reason today we will focus on one that was at the center of chapters 993 and 994 of ONE PIECE.

While Luffy continues climbing up the floors of the tower, a battle is taking place on the highest level of Onigashima. It is the one between Kaido and the Nine Red Sheaths who, after getting busy, managed to inflict some wounds on the emperor who until now had only been scratched by Oden Kozuki twenty years earlier.

The response was not long in coming, however, as Kaido recovered and launched a devastating attack he has ripped off Kiku’s arm. Izo’s brother samurai collapsed to the ground but in ONE PIECE 994 we see him standing again. This happened thanks to the intervention of Kinemon who, thanks to the use of his art of fire, cauterized the wound of his battle partner.

With an unwavering willpower, Kiku recovers and prepares to face Kaido which this time is back in human form. Who knows if we will see the battle in ONE PIECE 995 once again in two weeks.