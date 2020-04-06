Kiko Narváez surrenders to Antic: "He took things from me that I didn't even know I had"

This Monday, April 6, Atlético de Madrid reported a very sad news: Radomir Antic, coach of the historic double of the 95/96 season, died at the age of 71.

The reactions of the sports world were immediate and Kiko Narvaez, a commentator for Cadena SER and striker of Antic's time at Atlético, surrendered to his figure in Hora 25 Deportes. "From that time, he was an innovator. We with an antagonistic way to what Atlético de Madrid had been playing and after spending two years on the verge of relegation … we were surprised in the summer but look later. Playing with two tanks like Penev and me. "

He also made clear the merit of the Serbian, since they came from fighting not to descend before achieving the double. "We came two years ago from playing for Pizjuán in the last game and we saved ourselves, and another against Rayo Vallecano in the last two seasons For me it will always be someone special, I am not writing a biography but if I did one of the chapters would be for him. He took things from me that I didn't even know I hadIt took away our fears and complexes. It will be in the annals of the rojiblanco team in an important way, achieving a double coming from below. "