Kiko Narváez, about the current state of Atlético: "Worry? All of the world"

The Atlético de Madrid beat Granada 1-0 but the conclusions have not been directed to the result. Quite the opposite. The whole of 'Cholo' Simeone he again showed a poor image in the Wanda Metroplitano. He was exposed and almost paid with the tie. But he wins a league game again a month later and nothing regains confidence more than points.

In this situation, Kiko Narváez, former mattress player and regular contributor to the SER Chain, has stressed after the game that "In the second part the quality players disappeared in a team that is supposed to have that hierarchy to play in a 400 million club in the world. "

The former player born in Jérez de la Frontera has analyzed the meeting. Starting at the beginning, where, according to his words, what Koke has wanted while playing the physique has been played and Atlético de Madrid has shown a certain hierarchy that is attributed to him. But everything was twisted in the second half: "With the change of tactics of Diego Martinez and suddenly the nerves that seized the team, personality lacking in mattress players".

The three points are "a moral injection because winning matches is how you can take some more confidence "Narváez has argued. But the conclusion drawn by the commentator is another: "Atlético de Madrid has greatly disappointed me".