Sports

Kiko Narváez, about the current state of Atlético: "Worry? All of the world"

February 8, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

The Atlético de Madrid beat Granada 1-0 but the conclusions have not been directed to the result. Quite the opposite. The whole of 'Cholo' Simeone he again showed a poor image in the Wanda Metroplitano. He was exposed and almost paid with the tie. But he wins a league game again a month later and nothing regains confidence more than points.

In this situation, Kiko Narváez, former mattress player and regular contributor to the SER Chain, has stressed after the game that "In the second part the quality players disappeared in a team that is supposed to have that hierarchy to play in a 400 million club in the world. "

The former player born in Jérez de la Frontera has analyzed the meeting. Starting at the beginning, where, according to his words, what Koke has wanted while playing the physique has been played and Atlético de Madrid has shown a certain hierarchy that is attributed to him. But everything was twisted in the second half: "With the change of tactics of Diego Martinez and suddenly the nerves that seized the team, personality lacking in mattress players".

READ:  Ousmane Dembélé, outside Barcelona's call for the match against Levante

The three points are "a moral injection because winning matches is how you can take some more confidence "Narváez has argued. But the conclusion drawn by the commentator is another: "Atlético de Madrid has greatly disappointed me".

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.