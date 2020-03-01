Kiko Narváez: "A goal by Barça can lead to lack of control and nervousness"

The Real Madrid-Barça it's here. The 'Classic' The most decisive league in recent years takes place and the SER Chain employees have contributed their vision on how they see both teams. Doubts and uncertainty circulate on both sides. Y Kiko Narváez He has commented who he thinks is worse:

"Today I would not know why the two are doing an irregular season. The two did not dispel doubts in the Champions League game. I give great importance to the first half hour of the game. Real Madrid is with pins with his hobby and today a goal of Barcelona can involve lack of control and nervousness on the part of the people".

In the absence of game and tactical richness, these meetings are characterized by other things. To show sobriety or to find the bottom of the network at the right time. Narváez has pointed out that "It's a game where personality has to be imposed because I don't see a clear favorite… Doubts? The pressure above the Quique Setién team. If it is too high, obviously Madrid breaking that line can complicate you. "

And he has also added the period of the match where Real Madrid can decide: "Those twenty minutes that comes out pressing up to see if you take advantage of them. Because without Hazard, Benzema who is and is waiting for him and Bale, I see a match not matched, the following. "

In addition, Kiko has questioned: And what about Kroos? What happened to Kroos? Will he play or not?